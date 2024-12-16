Islanders Forwards Standing Out Despite Team Struggles
The New York Islanders are plodding through the dead of winter and the middle of the regular season. With a 12-13-7 through 32 games, they are sitting comfortably in the bottom of the Metropolitan Division.
Despite the trying time for the Islanders, they've found some unexpected bright spots in young forwards Simon Holmstrom and Maxim Tsyplakov. Both players have managed to stick out and make a positive impression even as the team struggles around them.
Tsyplakov is in his first NHL season at age 26. A KHL All-Star over the past few seasons with Dynamo Moskava, he exploded offensively last season with 31 goals for his Russian club. That caught the attention of the entire NHL, and the Islanders lured him to Long Island with the promise of open top-six positions.
And Tsyplakov is making the most of this opportunity. He's appeared in all 32 games, scoring six goals and adding 12 assists for 18 points. He ranks fourth among all rookies in scoring this year, and he's adding a playmaking element that the Islanders haven't had before. He's incredibly creative offensively, and you get the sense that with some better finishers around him, he'd have an even higher point total.
Then there's 23-year-old winger Simon Holmstrom. He had a solid first full season with the Islanders last season, with 15 goals and 25 points over 75 games. It gave the organization the evidence they needed to be convinced he's worth a larger role. They rewarded him with more power play time this season and appearances in the top-six.
As a result, he's on pace to establish new career highs across offensive categories. Through the first 32 games, he has nine goals and 10 assists for 19 points. A 20-goal season from Holmstrom would be a huge development for New York, who is desperate for more support throughout their lineup.
It's not a Stanley Cup contending roster on Long Island, but there's some bright spots. Two of them are forwards Maxim Tsyplakov and Simon Holmstrom, who continue to stand out while the Islanders struggle to stay afloat.
