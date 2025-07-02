Top KHL Free Agent Joining Islanders
The New York Islanders were big winners at the 2025 NHL Draft, and even into the start of free agency they are keeping their hot streak alive. On the second day of free agency, the Islanders grabbed a top free agent coming from outside of the NHL.
KHL star Maxim Shabanov was rumored to be making his way to North America, and the Islanders appear to be winning the race. First reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Islanders are signing 24-year-old Shabanov to his first NHL deal.
The Islanders made the signing official by announcing Shabanov has agree to a one-year, entry-level contract.
Shabanov played parts of four seasons in the KHL with Chelyabinsk Traktor and recorded over a point-per-game for the first time in his career this past year. In 65 games played, the picked up 23 goals and 44 assists for 67 total points.
Over the course of his 207-game KHL career, Shabanov picked up 67 goals and 83 assists for 150 points.
Shabanov will have a chance to take the NHL by storm with his first deal, sharing an ice surface with Mat Barzal and Bo Horvat.
The Islanders missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025 and are looking for a new direction to get them back into contention. Three first round picks are a great start to building the future, while Shabanov can show what he’s got in North America.
