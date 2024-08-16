Islander Captain Wants Team to Re-Sign Two Players
As the New York Islanders try to navigate a crowded Metropolitan Division, general manager Lou Lamoriello knows the team must change. Despite making the postseason in each of the past two seasons, they've lacked that true championship contender feeling.
Part of the changes Lamoriello is making is shaking up their forward group. Since the 2013-2014 season, Matt Martin, Cal Clutterbuck, and Casey Cizikas have formed one of the most potent and frustrating fourth lines in the NHL. They embodied everything about the Islanders that's worked over the past decade, bringing a consistent hard working attitude and physicality on every shift. But after a decade together, the Islanders aren't planning to bring Clutterbuck or Martin back. Lamoriello told Ethan Sears of the New York Post that they would "probably be moving on" in a recent chat.
But if you ask Islanders' captain Anders Lee, he'd prefer for his long-time teammates to return to Long Island. The veteran forward recently spoke to the media at his annual fundraiser for the organization, Jam Kancer in the Kan, a non-profit focused on assisting families with a loved one recently diagnosed with cancer. Among the topics was the likely departures of Clutterbuck and Martin. While Lee acknowledged he's not sure what will happen, it will be difficult to play the season without their presence on the ice and in the locker room. Joe Pantorno of amNY captured Lee's quote in a recent article.
“These are two guys that have been the heart and soul of our team for a very long time,” he said. “Matty has been in this organization and has meant a lot to our room and the community of Long Island for a very long time. You don’t get better teammates than Matty and Clutter. Regardless of what happens, those are going to be spots, or shoes, or skates that are going to be tough to fill."
While Lee is obviously going to bat for his former teammates and friends, the Islanders are better off without both Clutterbuck and Martin. Unfortunately the veteran pair have declined in skill and skating abilities the last few seasons, with a noticeable decline this past season. Both players are at least 35 years old, and the Islanders are trying to provide more lineup spots for younger and more effective players. It may not be the preference of Lee and it decision isn't easy, but the Islanders are moving forward in a different direction.
