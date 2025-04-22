Leash Tightens on Wild Goalie
The Minnesota Wild need a win against the Vegas Golden Knights. Game 2 kicks off with the Golden Knights in control of the series. Despite the Wild sticking close for most of Game 1, Vegas' experience and championship pedigree won out.
A huge difference in Game 1 was the goalie play. The Golden Knights' starter, Adin Hill, stopped 18 of 20 shots on goal. Wild starter Filip Gustavsson was shakier in his crease, allowing three goals (plus an empty-netter) on 27 shots. With the team needing a win to even the series, the leash is rapidly tightening for the Minnesota starter.
This was the best regular season performance in Gustavsson's NHL career. The 26-year-old started 58 games, winning 31 of those starts. He posted an excellent 2.56 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. He cemented himself as the guy for the Wild, but his Game 1 performance placed serious doubt on that.
If the Wild lose again, they could make a daring switch as the series shifts to Minnesota. Backup net minder Marc-Andre Fleury was not expected to play in this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, but he may be thrust into action if Gustavsson struggles again.
Fleury, the second-winningest goalie in NHL history, is also one of the best postseason goalies in league history. He's appeared in 169 playoff games, winning 92 and posting a 2.56 GAA. Contrarily, Gustavsson has just six appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Wild are entering desperate territory. The more desperate they become, the tighter the leash becomes on Gustavsson. He's earned a lengthy runway as the team's starter, but there's no denying that he is forcing the Wild to reconsider.
A Game 2 victory would be the perfect response and confidence booster for the Minnesota goalie. If he can backstop the team to a win, they would even the series as they head back to home ice. The pressure is at an all-time high for Gustavsson as he prepares to make his second start of the series.
