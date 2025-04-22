Lou Lamoriello Out as Islanders GM
The New York Islanders have announced that they will not renew the contract of president and general manager Lou Lamoriello. After seven years with Lamoriello at the helm, the Islanders are beginning a search for a new general manager.
According to the Islanders, operating partner John Collins is leading the search for a new GM.
“The Islanders extend a heartfelt thank you to Lou Lamoriello for his extraordinary commitment over the past seven years,” the Islanders said in a news release. “His dedication to the team is in line with his Hall of Fame career.”
Lamoriello joined the Islanders organization ahead of the 2018-19 season and helped build an Islanders team that routinely found itself in the playoffs and making deep runs. They never won the Stanley Cup under Lamoriello but did reach the Eastern Conference Final in 2020.
The Islanders were first-round exits in 2023 and 2024 and missed the playoffs this year.
Lamoriello saw three different head coaches during his time as Islanders general manager; Barry Trotz, Lane Lambert, and Patrick Roy.
At 82 years old, Lamoriello recently became the NHL’s first-ever octogenarian general manager.
Lamoriello has been working in NHL front offices since 1987, getting his start with the New Jersey Devils. During his time with the Devils, Lamoriello won three Stanley Cups as the general manager, 1995, 2000, and 2003.
Lamoriello was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder in 2009.
