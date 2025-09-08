Breakaway on SI

Islanders Not Rushing Extension for Captain

The New York Islanders will take their time in signing their captain to a new deal.

Nick Horwat

Mar 20, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) skates against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) skates against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Islanders had a pretty successful offseason after missing the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They were awarded the first-overall pick, helping them land future star defenseman Matthew Schaefer and they found a new general manager in Mathieu Darche, who the Islanders fan base is hopeful can bring a fresh outlook to the team.

As the Islanders begin a new era with Darche at the helm and the 2025-26 season right around the corner, there are still some items on the offseason to-do list. One of those items is deciding what to do with captain Anders Lee, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Lee is eligible for a contract extension, but according to Darche, there is no hurry from either side to get a deal done.

“I said to him, ‘Let’s start the year and see where it goes,’” Darche said to Pierre LeBrun of the Athletic. “There’s no urgency on his side, on my side. He’s the captain of our team, and I really like the individual. But I’m new to the team, right?”

Apr 8, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) skates with the puck against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Darche has a busy summer as he made the transition to Long Island and signing extensions to players still under contract wasn’t totally on his radar. The new GM and captain have a good relationship, so there is no need for worry.

“There’s no one that’s on an expiring deal, that has one year left, that I’ve re-signed,” Darche said. “It’s not because I don’t want to, I had enough on my plate this summer. I’ve got a great relationship with Anders.’’

Freshly 35 years old, Lee doesn’t have a ton of time left in the NHL, but he’s still doing all that he can to lead the Islanders.

Lee appeared in all 82 games last season while scoring 29 goals and 25 assists for 54 total points. Over the course of his 841-game NHL career, Lee has only suited up for the Islanders, recording 507 points (289G-218A) along the way.

The veteran captain will make $7 million against the salary cap this upcoming season. Since he’s likely heading into the 2025-26 season without an extension, Lee will have an opportunity to prove he is still worth a large lump sum.

A team-friendly, veteran deal is a likely outcome no more than three or so years.

Nick Horwat
NICK HORWAT

Nick Horwat is a contributor with Breakaway On SI. He was previously a credentialed reporter for The Hockey News covering the Pittsburgh Penguins. A Pittsburgh native, Nick graduated from Point Park University and started reporting on news and sports with KDKA Radio and 93.7 The Fan. After hosting a Penguins talk radio show in college, he morphed the show into a podcast. The Tip of the Ice-Burgh Podcast has been a leading Penguins podcast since 2019. Follow him on Twitter @NickHorwat41.

