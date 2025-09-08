Islanders Not Rushing Extension for Captain
The New York Islanders had a pretty successful offseason after missing the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They were awarded the first-overall pick, helping them land future star defenseman Matthew Schaefer and they found a new general manager in Mathieu Darche, who the Islanders fan base is hopeful can bring a fresh outlook to the team.
As the Islanders begin a new era with Darche at the helm and the 2025-26 season right around the corner, there are still some items on the offseason to-do list. One of those items is deciding what to do with captain Anders Lee, who is entering the final year of his contract.
Lee is eligible for a contract extension, but according to Darche, there is no hurry from either side to get a deal done.
“I said to him, ‘Let’s start the year and see where it goes,’” Darche said to Pierre LeBrun of the Athletic. “There’s no urgency on his side, on my side. He’s the captain of our team, and I really like the individual. But I’m new to the team, right?”
Darche has a busy summer as he made the transition to Long Island and signing extensions to players still under contract wasn’t totally on his radar. The new GM and captain have a good relationship, so there is no need for worry.
“There’s no one that’s on an expiring deal, that has one year left, that I’ve re-signed,” Darche said. “It’s not because I don’t want to, I had enough on my plate this summer. I’ve got a great relationship with Anders.’’
Freshly 35 years old, Lee doesn’t have a ton of time left in the NHL, but he’s still doing all that he can to lead the Islanders.
Lee appeared in all 82 games last season while scoring 29 goals and 25 assists for 54 total points. Over the course of his 841-game NHL career, Lee has only suited up for the Islanders, recording 507 points (289G-218A) along the way.
The veteran captain will make $7 million against the salary cap this upcoming season. Since he’s likely heading into the 2025-26 season without an extension, Lee will have an opportunity to prove he is still worth a large lump sum.
A team-friendly, veteran deal is a likely outcome no more than three or so years.
