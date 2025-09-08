Breakaway on SI

Dark Horse Hart Trophy Candidates

Fans of the Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, San Jose Sharks and Utah Mammoth may get the chance to watch a Hart Trophy candidate this season.

Feb 8, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Utah Hockey Club center Clayton Keller (9) looks on against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
There are sure to be many challengers to the throne that reigning MVP and Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck sits on. The crown jewel of goaltending, Hellebuyck had one of the best seasons ever seen by a puck-stopper. Following that up will be a nearly impossible task, leaving the door open for NHL superstars like Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon to claim another Hart Trophy in 2026.

It's not just the juggernauts of the NHL that have a shot to win the award next spring. While McDavid and MacKinnon are the favorites, these four dark horse candidates could wind up in the Hart Trophy discussion by season's end.

Macklin Celebrini - San Jose Sharks

Apr 3, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) controls the puck against the Edmonton Oilers in the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Celebrini enters year two with massive expectations, but they are earned due to his superstar performance as a rookie. The Sharks are far from a Stanley Cup contender, but if they get anywhere close to a playoff spot in 2025-2026, it will be due to a monstrous year from the 19-year-old phenom. It's not the likeliest bet to make, but that's what makes him the perfect dark horse candidate. He would join Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby as the last players to win an MVP award before they turn 20.

Clayton Keller - Utah Mammoth

The Mammoth are vastly improved heading into the 2025-2026 campaign, and captain Clayton Keller is in his prime. He's coming off a 30-goal, 90-point season in the Mammoth's inaugural year in the NHL, and he's capable of hitting the 100-point mark. Similar to Celebrini and the Sharks, if the Mammoth can ascend into the postseason picture next spring, Keller could emerge as an MVP candidate.

Tim Stützle - Ottawa Senators

Apr 26, 2025; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators center Tim Stutzle (18) controls the puck in game four of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their game at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images / Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

The rapidly ascending Ottawa Senators are driven by the offensive creativity Tim Stützle brings every single night. He's reached or exceeded 50 assists and 70 points in three straight seasons. An incredible playmaker, it's like he has eyes in the back of his head at times. He always knows where the open man is and has the touch to put the puck exactly where it needs to be. He's one of the elite playmakers in the NHL right now, and the 23-year-old forward is an under-the-radar MVP candidate for the upcoming season.

Jeremy Swayman - Boston Bruins

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck was the runaway MVP in the NHL last season, and it's possible another puck-stopper takes home the award in 2026. Boston Bruins starter Jeremy Swayman performed well below expectations last season, but to his defense, so did the majority of the organization.

Despite the challenging 2024-2025 season, Swayman could rebound and become a top netminder in the NHL in the upcoming campaign. He's only 26 and in the second season of a monster contract extension. He's also battling to be the number one goalie for the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Bruins also face a daunting task of trying to ascend the Atlantic Division with a roster that hasn't improved over the offseason. In order to return to the postseason, Swayman must be elite. A lot has to go his way, but if it does, he has shock MVP winner potential.

