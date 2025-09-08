Dark Horse Hart Trophy Candidates
There are sure to be many challengers to the throne that reigning MVP and Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck sits on. The crown jewel of goaltending, Hellebuyck had one of the best seasons ever seen by a puck-stopper. Following that up will be a nearly impossible task, leaving the door open for NHL superstars like Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon to claim another Hart Trophy in 2026.
It's not just the juggernauts of the NHL that have a shot to win the award next spring. While McDavid and MacKinnon are the favorites, these four dark horse candidates could wind up in the Hart Trophy discussion by season's end.
Macklin Celebrini - San Jose Sharks
Celebrini enters year two with massive expectations, but they are earned due to his superstar performance as a rookie. The Sharks are far from a Stanley Cup contender, but if they get anywhere close to a playoff spot in 2025-2026, it will be due to a monstrous year from the 19-year-old phenom. It's not the likeliest bet to make, but that's what makes him the perfect dark horse candidate. He would join Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby as the last players to win an MVP award before they turn 20.
Clayton Keller - Utah Mammoth
The Mammoth are vastly improved heading into the 2025-2026 campaign, and captain Clayton Keller is in his prime. He's coming off a 30-goal, 90-point season in the Mammoth's inaugural year in the NHL, and he's capable of hitting the 100-point mark. Similar to Celebrini and the Sharks, if the Mammoth can ascend into the postseason picture next spring, Keller could emerge as an MVP candidate.
Tim Stützle - Ottawa Senators
The rapidly ascending Ottawa Senators are driven by the offensive creativity Tim Stützle brings every single night. He's reached or exceeded 50 assists and 70 points in three straight seasons. An incredible playmaker, it's like he has eyes in the back of his head at times. He always knows where the open man is and has the touch to put the puck exactly where it needs to be. He's one of the elite playmakers in the NHL right now, and the 23-year-old forward is an under-the-radar MVP candidate for the upcoming season.
Jeremy Swayman - Boston Bruins
Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck was the runaway MVP in the NHL last season, and it's possible another puck-stopper takes home the award in 2026. Boston Bruins starter Jeremy Swayman performed well below expectations last season, but to his defense, so did the majority of the organization.
Despite the challenging 2024-2025 season, Swayman could rebound and become a top netminder in the NHL in the upcoming campaign. He's only 26 and in the second season of a monster contract extension. He's also battling to be the number one goalie for the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The Bruins also face a daunting task of trying to ascend the Atlantic Division with a roster that hasn't improved over the offseason. In order to return to the postseason, Swayman must be elite. A lot has to go his way, but if it does, he has shock MVP winner potential.
