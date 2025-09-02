Islanders Sign 2025 Draft Pick
The New York Islanders had a busy first round at the 2025 NHL Draft, selecting three times in the first round, including first overall selection Matthew Schaefer, followed by Victor Eklund and Kashawn Aitcheson back-to-back (16th and 17th overall) with the picks acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in the Noah Dobson trade. But their second round selection (42nd overall), Daniil Prokhorov, who was believed to be a first-round talent, has signed his first NHL contract.
Prokhorov is expected to return to his homeland, Russia, for the upcoming season, where he will spend the season with Dynamo Moskva, should he crack the KHL roster or their MHL affiliate, MHK Dynamo Moskva. Despite recently signing a two-year two-way deal to remain playing in Russia, his deal reportedly had an NHL out-clause according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com, meaning if he makes the Islanders out of camp, he can stay with the club.
However, there is also the more likely option that Prokhorov opts to stay in North America and play for the Ontario Hockey League's Sarnia Sting, who selected him in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.
Prokhorov is known for his strong, quick skating, despite the fact that 6-foot-6 and 218 pounds. Playing in North America, on the smaller ice, would not only allow him to adapt to his massive frame for an 18-year-old, but he could also benefit from learning how to thrive in the small-area game, which will challenge him to think quicker and make plays faster.
It's unlikely that he makes the Islanders straight out of camp, so the idea of playing in the OHL, though the competition level isn't on par with the KHL, feels like one that could come to fruition. In any event, it will ultimately come down to the decision that the Islanders and Prokhorov's camp feel is conducive to success, both personally and on the ice.
Like many larger players before him, having time to adapt to their physical attributes and less time and space, in the beginning, can have them looking a little lost and totally out of their element. A great way for Prokhorov to kill two birds with one stone is by staying in North America.
Though he wasn't a first-round selection, it certainly isn't because of a lack of talent, but more of the unknown of how soon he will reach his potential. However, the ability to break open games with his forechecking and create with his offensive abilities is reminiscent of a modern-day NHL power-forward.
The Islanders are counting on Prokhorov emerging as one of the unsung, underrated selections from their 2025 Draft class.
