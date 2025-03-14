Rangers Claim Officials Are Scrutinizing Enforcer
Life in the NHL for New York Rangers enforcer Matt Rempe is tough. In just his second year in the NHL, he’s earned a reputation for being one of the strongest and roughest players in the league. That’s what fighting heavyweights like Ryan Reaves will get you.
But in each of the past two games, the Rangers forward has been called for questionable penalties. Both calls led to goals scored against New York.
It’s something that Rempe and the Rangers know they have to deal with. Even still, Rempe told New York reporters how frustrating it is to try to play clean hockey but feel targeted for his size and history.
”It’s frustrating, for sure,” he said. ”I don’t agree with the calls on that. That one last night, the guy just ran into me…I know I’m a big guy who plays a physical game and stuff, it’s unfortunate.”
According to Rangers reporter Mollie Walker, the issue is something the team has reached out to the league about. The team’s head coach, Peter Laviolette, stated recently that they would love to see Rempe receive the benefit of the doubt every now and then.
“There’s always conversations that go on,” he said. ”Game happens fast out there. But with regard to Matt, we're just trying to get him the benefit of the doubt once in a while.”
With the Rangers fighting for their playoff lives, they are navigating a tight rope. Rempe is an effective player. He’s physical, can fight, and is able to get under his opponents’ skin. However, it’s clear the officials are watching for him every game and carry a bit of bias. An ill-timed penalty or power play goal surrendered could be the difference between postseason and an early summer. It’s a lot on the shoulders of their young enforcer, who is doing his best to prove he can contribute on a nightly basis.
