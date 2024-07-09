Former NHL Heavyweight Training Rangers Forward
Georges Laraque is one of the toughest players to lace up skates in the NHL. He collected over 1,100 penalty minutes during his decade-long career and established a reputation for being a true heavyweight champion of the hockey world. The New York Rangers saw that firsthand during his playing days, as Laraque often squared up against their resident tough man to no avail.
The Rangers have one of the most feared men in the NHL currently in Matt Rempe. The 22-year-old forward is an absolute unit, standing at 6'7 and weighing 241 pounds. He looks more like a WWE wrestler than a hockey player on skates and that comparison isn't just about his size.
Rempe broke into the NHL in 2023 and quickly asserted himself as a player not to be messed with. He fought six times in just 17 regular season games, collecting 71 penalty minutes along the way. He brawled some insane veteran enforcers like Ryan Reaves, Nic Deslauriers, Matt Martin, and Kurtis MacDermid. He held his own against everyone he fought, establishing a well-earned reputation for being tough as nails.
Heading into 2024, Rempe isn't resting on his laurels. The fighting division is already his to take, but he's getting extra assistance and training to aid his pursuit.
This offseason, Rempe is working with Laraque to improve his hockey fighting technique. The two met in Edmonton and trained together for a week on the ice. The pair was photographed together and Laraque heaped praises on the youngster.
"I'm training Matt Rempe and Tyrel Bauer for hockey fighting, this week in Edmonton, at the Silent Ice Arena," Laraque shared via his X account. "If you thought Rempe was a problem this year in the NHL, wait till you see him this coming season."
If Laraque's words are any indication, the NHL is in for a world of hurt in 2024 and 2025. Rempe is already one of the best enforcers in the league after less than 20 games of NHL experience. Add in training and guidance from someone with the experience of Georges Laraque, and Rempe is leveling up for next season. The other heavyweights in the NHL are officially on notice, because Matt Rempe is coming for the title.
