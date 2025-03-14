Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin Trolls First Goalie He Ever Scored On

Alex Ovechkin sent a special gift to the Pascal Leclaire, the goalie he scored his first two NHL goals against. 😂



Legendary behavior from Ovi, who currently sits at 886 goals — just nine away from passing Wayne Gretzky for the most all-time. 🦅 #Gr8Chase



(via @TVASports) pic.twitter.com/qrNH7pB1QL