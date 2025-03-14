Senators Pulling Away in Playoff Race
The Ottawa Senators have the third-longest postseason drought at seven seasons, but with the way they're playing that drought won't last much longer.
Following Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Boston Bruins, the Senators have now won five-straight games, tied with the Carolina Hurricanes for the longest active streak in the league. They've also earned points in all seven games since the calendar turned to March, with their only loss coming in a shootout against the Washington Capitals, the top team in the Eastern Conference.
Thanks to their outstanding start to March, the Senators now have a firm grasp on the top wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. They're now five points ahead of both the Columbus Blue Jackets -the team that holds the second wild card spot - and the New York Rangers - the last team outside the playoff picture.
For a team that hasn't played playoff hockey in a very long time, this hot streak has been nothing short of cathartic.
“I mean, day-to-day, it's a lot easier coming into the rink when you're having success and winning hockey games,” forward Drake Batherson told reporters after Thursday's win. “It's a lot of fun.
"We know how tight the standings are right now, and I think we're all enjoying playing in these types of games, so we're excited for the games to come.”
Ottawa has some great young talent in Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, Jake Sanderson and more. However, the biggest difference-maker this season has undoubtedly been goaltender Linus Ullmark, who boasts a .911 save percentage and 2.68 goals against average on the year. The Swedish netminder stopped 48 of 49 shots in a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, then made possibly the save of the year in Thursday's win over the Bruins, his former team.
The Senators got off to a relatively slow start this season, just as they have in previous years. Unlike in previous years, though, they didn't let that slow start define their entire year, and are now oh so close to making it back to the playoffs.
“I think those lessons then are helping us now,” head coach Travis Green said. “You’ve got to play a game, if you win or lose you’ve got to reset and we’ve got to do it again.
"It’s like playoff hockey right now for a lot of teams in the league and the ones that can stay consistent to finding their own personal team’s game are going to be the ones that get in.”
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!