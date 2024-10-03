Report: Golden Knights, Goalie Resolve Contract Dispute
The Vegas Golden Knights have not had goaltender Robin Lehner take the ice since the 2021-2022 season. Injuries, specifically hip surgery in the summer of 2022, have kept Lehner away from the team the past two seasons, but there was hope he would return for the 2024-2025 campaign.
Unfortunately for Lehner and the Golden Knights, the goalie did not report to the team's training camp when it opened a few weeks ago. The veteran issued a statement shortly after, stating that the team was aware of his absence and the reasons why. Despite the clarifying comments, it still left the Knights without their goaltender who makes $5 million against their salary cap.
There were questions lingering about if the Golden Knights would place Lehner on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) to absorb the final year of his cap hit. But according to insider Frank Seravalli, the two sides have reportedly reached a resolution that will see Lehner still be paid while giving the organization salary cap relief.
"Sources say a resolution has been reached on Robin Lehner situation," Seravalli shared via his X account. "Lehner will NOT be on Vegas' salary cap this season. Believe Legner will still be paid. Big win for the Golden Knights, who will likely not have to operate in LTIR to start the season."
The update still leaves some questions, mainly, how exactly can an injured player who is still under contract not be placed on LTIR? The specifics of this case are required to understand the answer, but for now it seems like the Golden Knights are getting significant relief from Lehner's contractual strains.
Lehner has played 364 NHL games, starting 345 of them. He's racked up 152 wins over his career, playing games with Knights, Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, New York Islanders, and Chicago Blackhawks.
