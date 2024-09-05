Former Rangers Defenseman Announces Retirement
Veteran defenseman Marc Staal has officially called it a career and is joining the New York Rangers staff as a player development assistant. Staal was a first-round draft pick (12th overall) of the Rangers in 2005 and played his first 13 seasons with the Blue Shirts.
Between 2007 and 2020, Staal was a steady presence on the Rangers blue line, compiling 188 points (43G-145A) in 892 games. He played 107 of his 128 career postseason games with the Rangers and made it to the Stanley Cup Final with New York in 2014.
Ahead of the 2020-21 season, the Rangers traded Staal to the Detroit Red Wings where he played the next two seasons. After 127 games with the Red Wings, the Florida Panthers signed Staal for the 2022-23 season.
As a member of the Panthers, Staal played all 82 games of that year scoring three goals and 12 assists for 15 points. Staal then appeared in 21 postseason games as the Panthers lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Cup Final.
Before the 2023-24 season, at 37 years old, Staal signed with the Philadelphia Flyers for the final 35 games of his NHL career.
Staal reached the Cup Final twice but reached the NHL’s mountaintop. He represented the Rangers at the 2011 NHL All-Star Game. That was his only All-Star Game appearance.
Marc is the second oldest of the four Staal brothers and the only one to not play for the Carolina Hurricanes. Eric spent 12 years in Carolina from 2003 to 2016 and was their captain from 2009, until his departure. Jordan is the Hurricanes current captain and joined the team before the 2012-13 season. Jared played just two games in the NHL, both with the Hurricanes in 2013.
Marc’s retirement means Jordan is now the only Staal brother still playing professional hockey.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!