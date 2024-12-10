NHL Could See Huge Salary Cap Jump in 2025
One of the biggest topics as the 2024-2025 NHL season progresses is the pending Collective Bargaining Agreement ending. The current CBA ends just before the 2026 season would begin, and it seems all parties are keen on avoiding a work stoppage this time around.
This week, the NHL's Board of Governers convened and the CBA was, of course, a major itinerary item. According to multiple reporters and insiders at the event, the chatter surrounding the CBA negotiations revolved around the salary cap. With revenue reaching record highs in the NHL, there's a growing belief that the 2025 salary cap wil take an unusually high leap.
According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun of TSN and the Athletic, the Board of Governors is preparing all organizations for two possibilities. One is the outlined 5% increase as per the current CBA, which would put the cap around $92 million in 2025. The other is that it could be a bit of a "phase-in" of the new CBA that the NHLPA and the owners agree to.
"Part of the NHL’s update to owners today was the salary cap projection for next season," he wrote. "Owners were told that currently if based on normal CBA formula, it would be 5 percent increase. But that could be affected by upcoming CBA talks with NHLPA where a “phase-in” possibility exists for a higher cap jump. So owners have been told to be ready for either scenario."
Fellow insider Chris Johnston corroborated LeBrun's reporting out of the recent meetings. Speaking on TSN's Early Trading, Johnston discussed the possibility of a cap leap. When asked about this exciting jump, Johnston cautioned against getting too far ahead of ourselves, but the talks are encouraging.
"There is a possibility that perhaps instead of waiting for the system to reset itself and get one big jump, that they could negotiate a softer launch up," he said. "I think that will be a huge discussion point."
