Canadiens Targeting Specific Defensive Position
The Montreal Canadiens are currently the bottom team in the Eastern Conference but are also just two wins back of a spot in the wild card race. The NHL’s Eastern Conference is extraordinarily tight, and the Canadiens don’t see themselves as sellers quite yet.
As the Canadiens look to build for a bright future, they are still looking to fill out a particular area of their lineup. According to Responsible Gambler, the Canadiens are trying to add a solidified right-shot defenseman who can play in a top-four role.
“That’s why they’re looking for a bonafide right-shooting, top 4 defenseman within the same age range as the top-end of their core,” a source told rg.org. “Someone who could still have another level to reach… but is established and dependable.”
Right now the Canadiens have a right side of Mike Matheson, David Savard, and Justin Barron. Matheson shoots left-handed, and Savard has been on the trade block since last season. It’s a clear area of the Canadiens lineup that needs bolstering, and they’re well aware of that need.
“[Kent] Hughes and [Jeff] Gorton absolutely do not want to leave these youngsters to fend for themselves on the backend,” the sourse said to RG. “And Kaiden Guhle, who has been playing on the right for about a year now, deserves to play on his strong side too.”
RG went on to note that the Canadiens were one of the team interested in Jacob Trouba when the New York Rangers put him on the trade block. He’s an established name on the right side of the blue line and has a history with general manager Jeff Gorton.
The Canadiens have options on the right side of their defense for the future, but faces like David Reinbacher and Logan Mailloux still have steps to take before making the NHL on a full-time basis.
“Reinbacher and Mailloux are their best long-term options as top-four Ds,” the source said. “But Reinbacher is hurt long-term and will need time, while Mailloux is very one-dimensional right now.”
Things may not come to fruition for the Canadiens until the summer of 2025, but it’s clear where the improvements need to be made in Montreal as they build for what should be a successful future in Montreal.
