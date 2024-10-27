NHL Fines Flyers Forward For Elbowing
After an elbowing incident against the Minnesota Wild, the NHL Department of Player Safety has fined Philadelphia Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway. Hathaway has been fined $5,000 for his hit. He was also assessed a two-minute minor penalty on the play.
According to the NHL, the elbow occurred in the second period when Hathaway took a roughing penalty against Joel Eriksson Ek.
Hathaway caught a fair bit of attention from the Wild in their meeting. Late in the third period a scrum broke out and Hathaway was at the center of things. Hathaway jumped into the pile and grabbed Eriksson Ek.
Hathaway put Eriksson Ek into a headlock and took a few unprotected punches. This exchange paired with the elbowing incident, the Wild weren’t happy with Hathaway’s actions.
Wild forward Marcus Foligno spoke about Hathaway and didn’t hold back on taking a shot at his abilities.
“It’s what he has to do to stay relevant in this league,” Foligno said.
The Flyers ended up winning the contest by a score of 7-5. Hathaway did not record a point in the win, but Eriksson Ek did score a goal and an assist.
The 2024-25 season is Hathaway’s second season in Philadelphia. He played all 82 games last year and scored seven goals with 10 assists for 17 total points.
A $5,000 fine is the maximum allowable under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement.
