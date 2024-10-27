Flames Defenseman Continues New Goal Celebration
The Calgary Flames have gotten off to a surprisingly good start to the 2024-25 season with a 5-2-1 record. Not much was expected from the Flames this year, but they have a chance to battle for a playoff spot if they keep up this trend.
Not only are the Flames on a trend of winning, a key forward has started his own trend of goal celebrations. Through eight games, Rasmus Andersson has scored four goals and to celebrate each one, he’s found an opposing team’s fan sitting on the glass and stared them down.
It all started during the Flames’ first game of the season when Andersson scored against the Vancouver Canucks and quickly found a Canucks fan sitting on the glass. This was an easy task because the game was being played in Vancouver.
A few nights later while visiting the Edmonton Oilers, Andersson scored to tie the game at one. Once again, it was easy for Andersson to find an Oilers fan sitting on the glass in Edmonton.
Andersson’s third goal of the year came at home, finally giving him a bit of a challenge to find an opposing fan on the glass. Luckily, fans of the Pittsburgh Penguins travel well and find good seats. Andersson opened the scoring against the Penguins and quickly found a fan wearing a Mario Lemieux jersey in the front row.
Most recently, again at home taking on the Winnipeg Jets, Andersson scored to tie the game at two. It took him a moment, but he found his latest victim, quickly stopped skating and stared down the Jets fan. Understanding the new trend, the Jets fan couldn't help but laugh.
Andersson and the Flames are off to a hot start to the 2024-25 season. To make things even better for Andersson, he’s putting his name next to a franchise legend. Andersson’s 10 points in eight games makes him the fastest defenseman to hit that number since Hall of Famer Phil Housley in 1995.
Andersson may be a defenseman, but he’s had a knack for finding the back of the net. He picked up nine goals last year and 11 the season before. It will be fun to see how many goals Andersson can reach this season and how many different fans will be on the business end of a stare-down.
