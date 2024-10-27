Bruins Captain Denies Contract Report
More contract drama might be brewing between the Boston Bruins and one of their star players. It wasn’t long ago that Jeremy Swayman was missing training camp and preseason waiting for a new deal. Now, captain Brad Marchand is denying reports of his contract talks.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman stated on Saturday Headlines that the Bruins and Marchand were closing in on a three-year contract extension.
Following the Bruins overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, Marchand was asked to comment on the negotiations and Friedman’s report.
“He likes talking about me this week, eh?” Marchand joked at first. “I mentioned this before, I’m not big about talking contract stuff in the media… That report from Elliotte is false.”
Before the start of the season, Marchand noted he would never openly discuss his own contract negotiations with media and let everything stay between himself, his agency, and the Bruins front office.
“If I wanted to sign a three-year extension, it would be signed,” Marchand said. “Elliotte is just wrong.”
Friedman is yet to make any statements himself regarding his report on the contract talks.
It’s possible the Bruins are close to signing an extension with their captain, but Marchand’s own privacy is keeping him from adding detail to the situation.
Marchand scored his first goal of the season against the Maple Leafs, an overtime winner, finally getting into a rhythm after a slow start. Multiple offseason surgeries put a handicap on Marchand’s training camp and preseason, and likely slowed the start to the regular season.
In nine games, the Bruins hold a 4-4-1 record and Marchand has just a goal and five assists for six total points.
Marchand was named captain of the Bruins ahead of the 2023-24 season after the retirement of Patrice Bergeron.
The 2024-25 season is Marchand’s 16th season in the NHL. He’s played only with the Bruins since his debut during the 2009-10 season and has picked up 935 points (402G-533A) in 1,038 career games.
