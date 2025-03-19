NHL Commissioner Prefers Current Postseason Format
The NHL and NHLPA have many important subjects to discuss in their Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations. With the league claiming all-time high revenues, the new CBA is set for significant changes.
One of the topics that may not be addressed in the next CBA is the Stanley Cup Playoffs format. The league has been using the current model since 2014, which gives automatic playoff berths to the top three teams in each division, accompanied by two Wild Card spots. A decade later, there's calls to amend this and return to the previous format of 1-8 seeding by point totals, reseeding after each round by point totals.
If you ask the NHL Commissioner, Gary Bettman, the current playoff format isn't going anywhere. NHL insider Pierre LeBrun asked Bettman directly about changing the format. In LeBrun's words, Bettman was emphatic in his response.
"I asked Gary Bettman whether he envisioned talking to the NHLPA about changing the playoff format in upcoming CBA talks, going back to the old 1 vs 8, 2 vs 7 etc format," he wrote. "An empathic No from the commissioner. He likes the format the way it is now."
There's plenty of evidence for seeking a change. One reason is repetitive matchups. The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings have played three years in a row in the first round and are likely set for their fourth straight meeting. While some rivalries were sparked or furthered by repeat matchups, like the ones between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins, it's often resulted in the same teams playing and not rewarding teams for finishing higher in the overall standings.
The response from Bettman has seemingly put a lid on any potential postseason changes. There has been outcry across the hockey community to return the Stanley Cup Playoffs to the old format LeBrun describes. The league apparently disagrees and it appears there will be no changes.
