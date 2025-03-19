Awful Loss Ruins Rangers Season
The New York Rangers had me fooled for a few weeks, I must admit. The team looked rejuvenated following the acquisition of forward JT Miller and their chances of stealing a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference were legitimate.
Then the Rangers played the worst game of the past month against the Calgary Flames and the veil was removed. This isn't a playoff team and despite their hot streak, it isn't enough to overcome the problems and holes they've dug themselves into.
The Flames entered the contest downtrodden and losers of seven of their last 10. Battling for their own place in the Western Conference playoff picture, it was a perfect opportunity for the Rangers to pick up two points and leapfrog into a Wild Card position.
Instead, the Rangers played one of the worst games of the season. They mustered just 13 shots on goal, while allowing 35 against starting goalie Igor Shesterkin.
If it wasn’t for Shesterkin, this game easily could’ve been a landslide victory for the Flames. He stopped 33 of 35 shots against him, but the Rangers’ offense couldn’t do their part to pick up a victory.
The Rangers had a chance. Playoff teams take that opportunity, run with it, and don’t look back.
The Rangers floundered. They took that opportunity, ran away from it, and were jumped in the standings in the process.
Now, the Blue Shirts are staring up at the Montreal Canadiens while the New York Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets trail by just two points with two games in hand. Their playoff hopes are now largely outside of their control.
The reality is that the Rangers’ season ended in this loss to Calgary. The organization won’t believe that, but when they are watching the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, they should point to this loss as the one that ended their season
