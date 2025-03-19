Canucks Must Re-Sign Brock Boeser
The Vancouver Canucks have had multiple difficult decisions to make this season. They already chose between Elias Pettersson and JT Miller and are still dealing with the fallout. Then they acquired Marcus Pettersson from the Pittsburgh Penguins and inked him to a huge extension, securing another top-four defender for the future.
Now, the Canucks are facing another franchise altering decision regarding scoring winger Brock Boeser. The 28-year-old forward has been one of the top players for the organization since making his NHL debut and recorded 20+ goals six times.
Boeser is also a pending unrestricted free agent. He's finishing a contract that paid him $6.65 million annually. This year, he has 20 goals and 21 assists in 61 games. He ranks second on the team in goals and third in points.
Over the past two seasons, he's scored 60 goals over 142 games. That's more goals than Connor McDavid, Jason Robertson, Alex DeBrincat, and Clayton Keller. Each one of those players makes a salary that exceeds $7 million.
The Canucks could easily match that number with their salary cap situation. According to PuckPedia, they will enter the offseason with just a bit over $18 million in cap space, meaning a contract that pays Boeser $7 to $8 million annually is feasible.
Yet, the Canucks and Boeser have made virtually no progress toward an extension. Boeser's name became a popular one floated around the NHL Trade Deadline, indicating the Canucks were open to moving him just a few weeks ago.
The Canucks should re-sign Boeser, that feels obvious. The team lacks an MVP forward, which means retaining talent should be priority. Boeser is still in his prime and producing, and alongside Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes, they are the top players and leaders in Vancouver. Winning teams keep their leaders around, which is why the Canucks must find a way to sign Boeser to a contract extension.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!