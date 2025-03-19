Flames Forward Finding New Groove After Tough Seasons
Through his first two seasons with the Calgary Flames, Jonathan Huberdeau struggled quite a bit. Huberdeau’s last season with the Florida Panthers saw him record 115 points with a league-leading 85 assists, making the Flames believe they were getting an outstanding playmaker.
In 160 games between 2022 and 2024, Huberdeau notched just 27 goals and 80 assists for 107 points, well below what is expected from a $10.5 million player. The points aren’t totally up to snuff in 2024-25, but the Flames are seeing a much better version of Huberdeau than they’ve seen before.
According to Flames’ general manager Craig Conroy, new head coach Ryan Huska has a lot to do with Huberdeau’s resurgence.
“The one thing Ryan had him doing was killing penalties at the beginning of the year to see Hubby’s work ethic,” Conroy told RG. “You feel like his overall game is really good right now. His work ethic, what he's doing, penalty killing. A lot of people don't think of him as a penalty killer, but he's done a very good job for us. He's got a great stick, and he reads plays well.”
In 67 games played this year, Huberdeau has 25 goals and 25 assists for 50 points. That’s already the most goals he’s scored while wearing a Flames sweater, but he’s also well on pace for his best offensive season in Calgary. His 50 points are good to currently sit in a tie for the team lead with Nazem Kadri.
Every player handles trades differently, and Huberdeau definitely felt the shock of the move. Going from being a key piece of a growing core in a less-than-traditional hockey market in Florida to a focal point in a hockey-hungry city in Calgary.
“It is an adjustment,” Conroy said. “And it's going to a hockey market, for maybe you can hide a little bit in Florida, and there's no hiding in Calgary when you go through a slump.”
Now that he’s had some time to settle in, Huberdeau is finding a new rhythm with the Flames. He’s one of their best players and a big reason why they are fighting for playoff positioning late in the season.
“He isn't on the 115-point pace. However, every night he gives us a chance, helps us, and makes plays,” Conroy said. “You feel like his overall game is really good right now. I'm really happy with the way he's playing.”
The Flames are two points back of a Western Conference wild card spot with a fighting chance to hurdle the Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues for playoff positioning. Huberdeau’s performance down the stretch could decide a lot for the Flames this season.
