Crazy Stat Makes Maple Leafs Playoff Collapse Worse
Ever since Auston Matthews entered the league nearly a decade ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs have seemed like a top-notch team that could contend for the Stanley Cup every year. Adding other superstars like Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares makes the Maple Leafs one of the scariest teams in the NHL on paper.
While the Maple Leafs look deadly on paper, they are among the most disappointing teams the league has ever seen. Another massive letdown in a winner-take-all Game 7 against the Florida Panthers has brought another promising season to a disappointing end.
Struggling in the playoffs is nothing new for the Maple Leafs, as they total just two postseason series wins in the Matthews/Marner/Nylander era. Even pre-dating this current era, the Maple Leafs have just two postseason series wins since the 2004-05 NHL lockout.
Just two series victories in the last 20 years is among the worst in the NHL, and sits two rounds behind the Buffalo Sabres. For some perspective, the Sabres haven’t made the playoffs in 14 years, with their last appearance coming in 2011.
Back-to-back Eastern Conference Final appearances helped push the Sabres to those four series wins. The last time the Sabres won a playoff round was in 2007.
14 years away from the Stanley Cup Playoffs and 19 years since a playoff series win, yet the Maple Leafs haven’t been able to surpass the Sabres.
It’s been disappointment after disappointment for the Maple Leafs during this era of superstars. It’s been some of the best and most productive regular seasons the over 100-year-old organization has ever seen, but there is nothing substantial to show for it.
The last time the Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup was in 1967, just before the NHL expanded for six to 12 teams.
The Maple Leafs are long overdue for certain changes and this may finally be the summer they happen.
