Maple Leafs Continues Game 7 Trend
For the ninth consecutive year, the Toronto Maple Leafs and their superstar core have let their fans down again, and likely for the last time. After forcing a Game 7 against the Florida Panthers, the Maple Leafs scored just one goal and saw their season end with the all too familiar sting of massive disappointment.
Losing in winner-take-all games is nothing new for the Maple Leafs, especially over the last nine years with superstars like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares. According to Sportsnet Stats, the Maple Leafs have routinely dropped the ball in series-deciding games.
The Maple Leafs have played in seven winner-take-all games during their nine-year streak and have lost every single one. On top of their 0-7 record, the Maple Leafs have been outscored 28-9.
The Panthers brought the smackdown to the Maple Leafs in their most recent Game 7, winning by a score of 6-1 in Toronto. A five-goal loss matches the NHL’s all-time record for largest margin of defeat from a home team in a Game 7.
Matthews and Marner have often been the target of numerous criticisms over the years, but fans are fed up with their postseason struggles. In their nine winner-take-all games, Matthews and Marner have combined for five total points, and no goals.
These are two of the highest paid players in the NHL falling well short of expectations when the games matter the most. Matthews and Marner combine for over $24 million against the salary cap.
Matthews’ $13.25 million was the biggest average annual value in the NHL for the 2024-25 season. Marner is set to become a free agent, with his almost $11 million salary making him a massive target on the open market.
It’s going to be an interesting summer for the Maple Leafs as they try and figure out what the next steps will be following another disappointing season.
