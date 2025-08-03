NHL Journeyman Goalie Announces Retirement
Longtime NHL netminder Anton Khudobin has retired from the NHL after an illustrious 14-year career.
After being drafted in the seventh round, 206th overall, by the Minnesota Wild in the 2004 NHL Draft, the Oskemen, Kazakhstan, native would go on to make his NHL debut on February 4, 2010, entering the game for an injured Josh Harding in a 4-2 win over Edmonton.
Khudobin would then earn his first NHL start and win on Feb. 6, stopping 38 of 39 shots in a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
"Dobby" went on to play for five other teams, including the Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks.
Through 14 seasons, Khudobin finishes with a record of 114-92-33, holding a .916 save percentage and a 2.52 goals-against average. His only accolade came in the 2019-20 season when he was named an All Star.
His best season was that 2019-20 season, when he went 16-8-4 in 26 games, manning a .930 save percentage and a 2.22 goals-against average.
