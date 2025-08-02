Michigan State, Penn State Re-Shaping NCAA Hockey
A rivalry is brewing and ready to hit a new level in the upcoming NCAA men's hockey season. The Big Ten conference has improved leaps and bounds over the last decade, and it's led to the 2025-2026 season. Four programs within the conference have legitimate hopes of winning a national championship, and two of those schools stand out after having the most exciting summer of recruiting additions.
Michigan State and Penn State University have dominated the NCAA discourse this offseason, and it's laying the groundwork for a new top rivalry in college hockey. PSU added the most exciting prospect in years when they announced a commitment from presumptive 2026 first-overall pick, Gavin McKenna. After their first trip to the Frozen Four earlier this year, McKenna has catapulted them to national title contender.
MSU has done just as tremendous a job of filling out its roster for the upcoming season. With other conference rivals possessing high-end rosters, MSU's projected lineup can match any other in the country.
It starts with returning goaltender Trey Augustine, who has become one of the most successful young goalies outside of the NHL. He's won back-to-back gold medals at the World Junior Championship representing the United States and has been a top statistical netminder in the NCAA the past two years. He has the chance to compete for a Big Ten title, the Hobey Baker Award, the Mike Richter Award and a national title.
In front of Augustine, the MSU forward group is imposing and dangerous. Four notable freshmen are set to add a scoring punch to the Spartans' lineup. Recent first-round draft picks Porter Martone and Ryker Lee, as well as second-rounder Eric Nilson, join 2024 top-five pick Cayden Lindstrom as the headliners of their most recent recruiting class. Their arrival should help ease the loss of reigning Hobey Baker Award-winning forward Isaac Howard and skyrocket them to a championship level.
The excitement in East Lansing, Michigan, is matched only by what's growing in State College, Pennsylvania. The NCAA men's hockey landscape has been dominated by the historical programs like Boston College, Boston University, the University of Denver, the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota, but Michigan State and Penn State are rapidly shifting the national focus. With the two most exciting recruiting classes in the NCAA this year, their rivalry is set to reach new heights and shake up the entire men's college hockey landscape.
