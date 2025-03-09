Oilers Spoil Mikko Rantanen Stars Debut
The Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers loaded up at this year's trade deadline. Separating from the pack with the Western Conference filled with Stanley Cup contenders will be challenging. The Stars added superstar forward Mikko Rantanen, while the Oilers added mobile defender Jake Walman.
Both the Oilers and Stars had their new player debut in their recent matchup. It was a back-and-forth affair, but ultimately, Edmonton ruined Rantanen's debut with Dallas. The Oilers outlasted the Stars by a final score of 5-4.
While the Oilers spoiled Rantanen's debut, there were plenty of positives to take. Chief among them is how comfortable Rantanen looked in a Stars uniform. This is a player who is on his third NHL team in less than two months, and it would be understandable if it took him time to acclimate to another new organization.
That wasn't the case for Rantanen, who was excellent in his first game with Dallas. He skated 26 shifts with Wyatt Johnston and Roope Hintz, totaling 21:56 in ice time. It took him all of six minutes of gameplay to produce for Dallas, as he picked up his first assist with the organization on a Johnston goal.
In the third period, Rantanen's goal-scoring shined through with the team facing a four-goal deficit. On the power play, he buried a cross-ice pass behind Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner for his 28th goal of the season and first with the Stars.
It wasn't the start Rantanen and the Stars hoped for, but it isn't all doom and gloom in Dallas. They are a top team in the Western Conference, a viable Stanley Cup contender, and one of the most dangerous teams in the NHL. After the Oilers spoiled his debut, however, It may take time to get everything clicking.
