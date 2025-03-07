TRADE: Bruins Trade Captain Brad Marchand to Panthers
Some of the wildest NHL trades tend to come through just at or even after the deadline, and this is absolutely a wild one.
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Boston Bruins have traded Brad Marchand, their captain and the only remaining piece of their 2011 Stanley Cup team, to the rival Florida Panthers. Considering the feud that's erupted between the Atlantic Division foes over the past few years, this move is nothing short of stunning.
Even in his age-36 season, Marchand is still producing at an elite level. The veteran forward has 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) in 61 games for Boston. He finishes his Bruins tenure with 976 points (422 goals, 554 assists) in 1,090 regular-season games. He also had 138 points (56 goals, 82 assists) in 157 postseason games.
As if that wasn't enough, Marchand has been a major figure in the new Bruins-Panthers rivalry. In Game 3 of last year's second-round series, Marchand took a vicious hit from Florida forward Sam Bennett, who controversially avoided any supplemental discipline. Marchand then missed Games 4 and 5 of that series, but returned for the sixth and final game as Florida closed out a 4-2 series victory.
Now, he's teammates with both Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk, giving the Panthers three of the league's best players at getting under their opponents' skin. Safe to say that they'll be a tough out in the playoffs as they look to defend their Stanley Cup title.
Unfortunately, Marchand suffered an injury in Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, though, so it could take a bit longer for him to make his Panthers debut.
The Panthers and Bruins play each other for the final time this season on Tuesday in Boston. If Marchand is in the Panthers' lineup for that game, it will be must-see TV.
