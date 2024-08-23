Keanu Reeves Signs One-Day Hockey Deal
The Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires signed one of the biggest stars in Hollywood to a one-day contract, putting an exclamation point on one of the biggest “what ifs?” in hockey history.
Before being known as one of the biggest names in acting, star of “The Matrix” Keanu Reeves hoped to have a thriving hockey career, including representing Canada at the Olympics. As a teenager, Reeves tried out for the Spitfires as a goalie but was unable to play due to an injury.
At the age of 15, Reeves discovered his love for acting, and his hockey dreams were officially put to rest. It’s safe to say things worked out in Reeves’ favor with multiple box office hits, one of the most successful movie franchises of all-time in “John Wick,” and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Despite the lucrative acting career, Reaves momentarily got to live out his hockey dram and signed a one-day contract with the Spitfires. More than just fulfilling a hockey legacy in the OHL, the Spitfires are auctioning off items signed by Reeves.
The Spitfires say 100% of the proceeds are going to the Canadian Mental Health Association – Windsor. Reeves was on hand to put pen to paper on his OHL contract, sign a few items, and take some pictures in his new uniform.
Not long after joining the film industry, Reeves’ first movie role was Heaver in the movie “Youngblood.” In a hockey movie also starring Rob Lowe and Patrick Swayze, Reeves played goal for the Hamilton Mustangs.
While there are no statistics listed, Reeves does have a page on eliteprospects.com. As a college athlete, he was the netminder for De La Salle College of the CAHS in 1981-82.
