NHL Stars to Highlight 2025 Shoulder Check Showcase
This year's game features more than 20 NHL players from across the league, including veterans, rising stars and top prospects — each united under the Shoulder Check movement's simple but powerful pledge: "Reach Out. Check In. Make Contact."
Headlining the rosters are Anaheim Ducks forwards Mason McTavish, Frank Vatrano, Sam Colangelo and Cutter Gauthier, who will lace up alongside elite talent such as New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox, Philadelphia Flyers forward Trevor Zegras and Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger.
The Rangers have the largest group of representatives, including Matt Rempe, Brett Berard, Gabe Perreault, Drew Fortescue and veteran netminder Jonathan Quick, who will also serve as one of the coaches for the event. Joining him behind the bench is Montreal Canadiens head and Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis, adding even more hockey prestige to the evening.
Other participating NHLers include Spencer Knight of the Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Pesce of the New Jersey Devils, Shane Pinto of the Ottawa Senators, Shayne Gostisbehere of the Carolina Hurricanes, Kevin Hayes of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Will Smith of the San Jose Sharks, John Hayden and Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken, Ryan Leonard of the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights forward Pavel Dorofeyev. Former NHL defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk will also make an appearance at the event.
The Shoulder Check Showcase isn’t just an offseason exhibition — it’s a powerful platform for mental health awareness in the hockey community.
The event was created in honor of Hayden Thorsen, a standout youth hockey player from Connecticut who wore No. 40 and tragically died by suicide in 2022. His legacy lives on through the HT40 Foundation, which supports mental health education and outreach, especially for young athletes. The foundation’s mission is to break the stigma around mental health by encouraging people to “Reach Out, Check In, Make Contact.” NHL players participate not just to compete, but to amplify this message and remind everyone that the most important check in hockey might be the one off the ice.
