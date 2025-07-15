What Flyers Are Getting in New Goaltender
When Dan Vladar arrived in Philadelphia this offseason, it didn’t spark a fan frenzy, and that’s exactly the point. The Philadelphia Flyers, still threading the needle between rebuilding and remaining competitive, weren’t looking for a blockbuster move in net. They needed stability.
After four seasons with the Calgary Flames, Vladar signed a two-year contract with the Flyers, worth an AAV of $3.35M. The Czech netminder went 47-32-15 with Calgary, notching a .895 save percentage and a 2.97 goals-against average.
Vladar's journey to the City of Brotherly Love hasn't been without its bumps. After being drafted by Boston in 2015, Vladar spent several years with the Providence Bruins of the AHL before breaking into the NHL with the Flames in 2020. While he's shown flashes of potential. the majority of his career has been spent as a backup to Jacob Markström.
In 2024–25, Vladar started in 29 games for Calgary, posting a .898 save percentage and a 2.80 goals-against average. While his numbers were decent, they didn’t quite measure up to a starting-caliber goaltender. His Goals Saved Above Expected was a modest -1.9, indicating that while he wasn’t a liability, he also didn’t exceed expectations.
That being said, Vladar's overall performance has been relatively stable. His career SV% sits at .895, which is on par with a typical backup goaltender. However, he has shown an ability to take on a bigger workload when necessary. With a more defensively structured team like the Flyers, there’s potential for him to perform more consistently than he did in Calgary.
The Flyers’ Goaltending Situation for 2025–26
The Flyers enter the 2025–26 season with a goaltending situation that, while not completely settled, has more structure than it did just a year ago. With Carter Hart no longer in the picture, the Flyers are focusing on developing their younger goalies, Sam Ersson and Ivan Fedotov. However, as is often the case in a rebuild, the Flyers needed someone to bridge the gap in net, providing stability while the young goalies continue to develop.
This is where Vladar comes in. While he is not viewed as the long-term solution, his experience will be invaluable. With Ersson showing potential but still prone to inconsistency, and Fedotov most likely to be sent down to Lehigh Valley, Vladar will likely play a key 1B role — providing a steady presence while also sharing starts with Ersson.
In his first season with Philadelphia, Vladar should be able to take on 20–30 starts in a tandem role. His job won’t be to steal games, but rather to prevent the Flyers from falling too far out of the playoff race while allowing the younger goaltenders time to find their footing. A .900 save percentage would be considered a success for him in a backup capacity.
Vladar’s Strengths and Weaknesses in 2025–26
Vladar’s best attribute is his size and positional play. Standing at 6'5", he covers a large portion of the net and can make himself difficult to beat in tight situations. He is a solid positional goaltender, relying on a strong, controlled style to stop the puck. However, he has struggled at times with rebound control and quick lateral movements, which can leave him vulnerable in high-danger situations.
What the Flyers will need most from him in 2025–26 is consistency. The orand are a team in transition, and Vladar’s ability to give them dependable minutes while Ersson develops will be a key factor in the team’s success this season. With a defensive system under head coach Rick Tocchet that focuses on limiting high-danger chances, Vladar’s role will likely be to make the routine saves and avoid big mistakes.
While Vladar’s ceiling may not be as high as some of the NHL’s elite goaltenders, his floor is relatively safe for a team in the Flyers’ position. He won’t be expected to steal games, but he’ll be counted on to help keep the Flyers competitive.
The Future of the Flyers’ Goaltending
While Vladar may not be the Flyers’ No. 1 goaltender of the future, his role in 2025–26 is vital. He will likely serve as a bridge until one of the younger goalies — Ersson or Fedotov — establishes themselves as the long-term solution.
As the Flyers continue their rebuild, they will need to find a true No. 1 goalie. But for now, Vladar’s steady presence provides a much-needed buffer in goal, allowing the team to focus on developing its young talent rather than scrambling for goaltending solutions mid-season.
In 2025–26, Dan Vladar is exactly what the Flyers need: a reliable, experienced goaltender who can help keep the team competitive while the younger netminders find their footing. He may not be the long-term solution, but his steady play could be crucial in providing the Flyers with a solid foundation in net as they continue their rebuild.
For the Flyers, Vladar represents both stability and opportunity — a chance to develop their young goaltenders without putting too much pressure on them. If he can stay healthy and perform at a league-average level, Vladar will serve an important role in the Flyers’ ongoing rebuild.
