NHL Unveils Details for Amazon Prime Broadcast
The NHL season kicks off soon and with it, a new broadcast partnership. The league previously announced a partnership with Amazon's media production and streaming department, Prime Video, that would produce a documentary series about life in the NHL. In addition, the league laid out details for the NHL game broadcast offerings Amazon will offer at a recent press event.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman was present for the announcement and provided the programming list for this upcoming season. The hallmark program will be Amazon Prime Monday Night Hockey. It kicks off with a Monday night showdown between the Montreal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Another intriguing program introduced is Amazon Prime Coast to Coast. The show will air weekly on Amazon Prime, beginning Thursday October 10th. It's being compared to NFL Red Zone in it's whip-around the league style. The show will feature live tie-ins to games and highlights, celebrity guests, as well as utilizing NHL EDGE, the league's source for all statistics.
They also announced some of the on-air personalities that will join the shows. Among the names announced are NHL legends like Mark Messier, while also bringing familiar former players like Jody Shelley, Thomas Hickey, and Shane Hnidy. The journalistic side of the crew includes John Forslund on play-by-play, Adnan Virk, and Andi Petrillo. Former women's profressional hockey player and scout Blake Bolden also joins the on-air crew. During the press event, it was announced that Petrillo will also host Coast to Coast.
One interesting caveat to this programming announcement is that this is only for Amazon Prime users in Canada. According to the NHL's original press release earlier this summer, this is not available to all NHL fans. While the upcoming documentary series will be available globally on Prime, Monday Night Hockey will be viewable exclusively in Canada.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!