Maple Leafs Might Have Found Something in PTO Forward
The Toronto Maple Leafs added veteran forward Max Pacioretty to a professional tryout contract (PTO) with a full contract expected before the start of the season. Despite the likelihood of signing a deal, the Maple Leafs would still like to see Pacioretty earn a spot on the team.
He did a pretty good job of setting himself apart in his preseason debut with the Maple Leafs, as Pacioretty scored twice and picked up an assist. All three of Pacioretty’s points came in the third period of a 6-5 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators.
Pacioretty’s first goal was a double-deflection on a Morgan Rielly shot. Down 3-1 early in the third period, Rielly’s shot touched both John Tavares’ and Pacioretty’s sticks before reaching the cage. The tally pulled the Maple Leafs within a goal of tying the contest.
With the game tied at three, Pacioretty picked up his second of the night to give the Maple Leafs the lead. Pacioretty reeled in a pass from Chris Tanev and fired a hard shot on goal. Not only was there enough momentum on the shot, but it found the right hole to just squeeze through Senators’ goalie Mads Sogaard.
Pacioretty’s assist came while the Maple Leafs were trailing by a goal in the dying minutes. In need of a tally to force overtime, Pacioretty picked up a secondary assist on a good passing play to give William Nylander the tying goal.
Even though the early feeling was Pacioretty was going to get more than a PTO out of the Maple Leafs, they are more than happy to see him take the right steps in earning a role. The Maple Leafs might have to do some juggling to fit a full deal under the salary cap, but the veteran presence and ability to still produce might make everything worth it.
