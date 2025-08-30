Senators Betting on Former Kings Sniper
The Ottawa Senators took a flier on the Los Angeles Kings' former second-round (33rd overall) selection Arthur Kaliyev on the second day of free agency, hoping that they can mould him into a depth scorer, who can be elevated up the lineup in a pinch.
Kaliyev was a prolific scorer at the junior level, posting a 31-goal rookie season with the Hamilton Bulldogs before scoring 51 in his sophomore season and 44 in his final year of junior hockey. Certainly, rapid scoring production in the junior ranks doesn't always translate to the NHL, but the Kings still took a chance.
Despite scoring 126 goals and accumulating 248 points through 192 OHL games, Kaliyev hasn't been able to find that scoring touch in the professional ranks. The Kings gave Kaliyev 188 games to show what he could do, and the results were rather lacking, to the tune of 35 goals and 36 assists.
After playing just five games for the Kings' American Hockey League affiliate, the Ontario Reign, after spent the start of the year recovering from a fractured clavicle. He recorded a goal and an assist in five games before the Kings placed him on waivers on January 25, 2025.
The New York Rangers claimed Kaliyev on the following day, January 26, where he played out the remained of the season (14 games), scoring three goals and adding one assist. However, they opted not to qualify him after the 2025-26 season.
That is where the Senators swooped in, with the hopes that they can help guide the 24-year-old into a top-nine role, with some added defensive work. Kaliyev's defensive efforts, and play away from the puck overall have been a knock on his game since he entered the league, but with the opportunities dwindling down, he will have to buy in.
Senators head coach Travis Green is known for running a tight ship defensively, and he expects a lot out of his players. Kaliyev certainly has the physical tools (6-foot-2, 209 pounds); perhaps captain Brady Tkachuk's intensity and the prospect of competing for a Stanley Cup will motivate him.
If not, he will ultimately end up becoming another high draft pick who has to opt for a contract in Europe. You have to think, however, that whoever makes the Senators' opening night roster will be expected to compete hard. Rain is wet, too; this is obvious, but from a motivation standpoint, Kaliyev is in a pretty good situation.
Tkachuk has watched his older brother, Matthew, win consecutive Stanley Cups, and ultimately enjoyed the festivities that ensued during Matthew's Cup celebrations, which should only motivate him to get the Senators to that point. Tkachuk will conceivably do everything he can to get the entire team buying in.
