Senators GM High On Top Defensive Prospect
Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staios has high hopes for the club's top right defense prospect Carter Yakemchuk, so much so that he gave him a vote of confidence with his comments in a recent interview with The Hockey News.
“I know when you look at our roster, like, how does he fit in with everybody that we have on our team right now?" Staios said in a recent interview with Steve Warne, Site Editor for The Hockey New-Ottawa. "Well, again, I like it when they put me in uncomfortable situations where I have to make these types of decisions. We're not dismissing that Carter makes our team out of camp.”
The organization is understandably high on the offensively adept Yakemchuk, and could benefit in a big way from Yakemchuk reaching his potential. The Senators have had no problem drafting left-shot defensemen, with their top two defensemen Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot securing their top two left defense posts.
Yakemchuk is big and mobile, but it's the creativity that he brings to the ice that allows him to excel in a league where the majority of defenseman bring size and great mobility to the table. The six foot four, 207-pound rearguard posted a 30-goal campaign this past season after narrowly missing out on cracking the Senators roster ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Ottawa's scouts identified that Yakemchuk was a guy they were very high on, and when their selection (seventh overall) rolled around at the 2024 draft, Staios and his staff pounced on the opportunity to draft the rangy and offensively-skilled defenseman.
Many questioned why they didn't pick Zayne Parekh, touted as the top right defenseman still available on the draft board, after Artyom Levshunov, who was selected second overall by the Chicago Blackhawks. There was universal belief that Parekh was the most talented defenseman in the entire draft class.
Parekh, who was selected by the Calgary Flames (ninth overall) two picks after Yakemchuk, put up two-consecutive 33-goal and 95-plus point campaigns. However, none of that mattered when Staios considered the size and skill combo that Yakemchuk presented.
The added threat of a big shot from the right side of the Senators blueline is sure to open up many more scoring opportunities for a potent offensive attack featuring the likes of Tim Stutzle, Captain Brady Tkachuk and sniper Drake Batherson. Yakemchuk can freeze defenders by presenting as a shooter, and dishing the puck to Chabot or Sanderson and the top of the blueline to create more havoc.
Yakemchuk's defensive game will need some work, but the coaching staff have full confidence in his ability to learn, adapt and be a positive scoring chance creator.
