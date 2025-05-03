Brady Tkachuk Sets Record Straight on Future with Senators
During the Ottawa Senators' end-of-season availability with the media, captain Brady Tkachuk was asked directly about the buzz surrounding him. It wasn't regarding his leadership or strong play on the ice, but the constant trade rumors and speculation. Over the past year, the rumor mill has churned out multiple reports that teams like the New York Rangers and other Stanley Cup contenders were pursuing him.
So, when the Senators' leader was asked how he reacted to the constant talk of him wanting out, Tkachuk set the record straight on his future with the organization.
"I mean, obviously, it's a lie," he said. "All those articles, stories. It's just not true. But I think it's on me if I let that bother me or take me off what I'm trying to do. "
What is it that Tkachuk is trying to do? He made it simple: he wants to win in Ottawa.
"With all that stuff, it's obviously not true. I want to play here. I want to win here and I really believe in everybody in this organization. Everybody wants to win here."
Tkachuk certainly showed that desire this past season. Making the posteason was a huge step forward for the Senators, who battled through a difficult Atlantic Division to earn a playoff spot.
Tkachuk led the comeback efforts after the Toronto Maple Leafs won the first three games of their first-round series. They won two straight to force a Game 6, and nearly forced a Game 7.
The team was eliminated, but the future is certainly bright in Ottawa. The team has a strong core on both offense and defense, and their goaltending is stable. And after Tkachuk's end-of-season comments, that future certainly includes having their captain and best player around for the long haul.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!