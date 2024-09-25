Senators' Claude Giroux Car Stolen
Since Claude Giroux joined the Ottawa Senators, he's been thrilled. He's recorded at least 64 points in both seasons with the Sens, and has quickly become a crucial veteran for the team as they try to jump into a crowded playoff picture. Entering year three in Ottawa, Giroux has a ton to look forward to.
What the Senators' forward did not plan on dealing with was having his car stolen. But according to an update shared on X by his wife Ryanne, the family's car was stolen from their house and being actively driven. To make matters worse, Ryanne was unable to immediately get a hold of the Ottawa Police Department and she turned to X for quick advice or suggestions.
"Good morning Ottawa!" she wrote. "@28CGiroux's (Claude Giroux) car was stolen last night and is currently actively driving...Unable to get a hold of @OttawaPolice until 10 am...Looking for other suggestions/to hear from other people in Ontario who have sadly had to deal with this recently."
Giroux is set to play in his 17th NHL season. He's accumulated 1,182 career games and produced a whopping 350 goals, 716 assists, and 1,066 total points. Before joining the Senators, he spent the majority of his career with the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Flyers selected Giroux in the first round of the 2006 NHL Draft. He worked his way up in the organization and was eventually named the team captain in 2013. He'd hold that leadership position until the team traded him to the Florida Panthers during the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline. Following a playoff run with the Cats, he signed a deal that brought him back to his home province of Ontario.
Hopefully the Giroux family has their vehicle returned as soon as possible and it is returned undamaged. This is an ongoing story. The Breakaway OnSI team will provide any updates and information as it is made available.
