Flyers HC Shares Heartwarming Story Behind Special Guest
The Philadelphia Flyers extended an incredibly heartwarming gesture by inviting Guy Gaudreau to their practice. The father of the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau recently accepted their invitation and joined the team for an on-ice session.
Following the Flyers practice, the team's head coach John Tortorella spoke with the media about what made the move happen. Despite not having a previous relationship with the Gaudreaus, Tortorella was compelled to make the offer. Not only because of the horrific situation their family is facing, but because of his coaching history.
"He's a coach," Tortorella said. "And he's done some great work out here with some of the youth out here. And I figured it's perfect just to get him in with us."
All in all, Gaudreau was an extremely positive presence at the Flyers' camp. He helped the assistant and skills coaches run the players through drills. Tortorella said the day worked out well and he would be eager to have him back with the team.
"I think it worked out really well today," Torts said. "I gave him my camp book. We're going to check in next week and see if we can get him out here a couple more times and have him be part of it. I don't want it just to be, 'Come out here.' I want him to be part of it."
Gaudreau even was comfortable enough to engage in some gentle ribbing. Tortorella said Gaudreau made sure to give the coach an earful over how hard he was working the players during practice.
"He was giving me s--t that I was yelling at the players to skate harder," Torts said. "He says, 'You only have three lines out here, how much harder can they go?' So he's paying attention. So, it was good."
