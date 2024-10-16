Wild's Filip Gustavsson Scores Goalie Goal
A goalie goal is always a sight to behold in the NHL, and luckily for hockey fans everywhere, Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson delivered.
In the dying seconds of Tuesday night's 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues, Gustavsson took aim at the empty net at the other end of the rink and let it rip. The result was not only his first career goal, but the first goalie goal in franchise history.
Have a look for yourself:
The last goalie goal came on Nov. 30, 2023, when Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry scored against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Gustavsson now becomes just the 15th goaltender in NHL history to score a goal. Only two goalies - Ron Hextall and Martin Brodeur - have scored more than once.
Gustavsson, 26, stopped 27 of 28 shots in the victory. Through three games this season, the Swedish netminder has stopped 91 of 96 shots (.947 save percentage) and has not yet lost in regulation. He's expected to share the net with veteran Marc-Andre Fleury, who's very likely playing his final NHL season.
Acqured from the Ottawa Senators in a 2022 trade, Gustavsson had a terrific first season in Minnesota with a .931 save percentage, a 2.10 goals against average and a 22-9-7 record. Unfortunately, last season was more of a struggle for him as he had a .899 save percentage, a 3.06 goals against average and a 20-18-4 record. The Wild also missed the playoffs, though he was far from the only contributing factor.
Early this season, though, he looks more like his 2022-23 form, and joined an exclusive club in the process.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!