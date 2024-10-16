Flyers Rookie Nets First Career Goals
The Philadelphia Flyers were thrilled when they signed Russian forward Matvei Michkov to his entry-level contract. The team's first-round pick in 2023 was expected to continue playing in the KHL for a few more years before making the jump to North America, but he defied those expectations and opted to join the Flyers this year.
The Flyers are wasting no time getting their top rookie heavily involved. He's played at least 18 minutes of ice-time through the team's first three games, including a spot on the team's top power play unit. The result is showing early success, as their rookie phenom recorded his first career NHL goal against the Edmonton Oilers.
Michkov's efforts were rewarded for the tally. With the team roughly a minute into the man advantage, forward Owen Tippett fired a back-hand shot on Oilers' goalie Stuart Skinner, who struggled to corral the loose puck. With the officials letting the players sort it out, Michkov pounced on Skinner and was able to poke the puck behind him for his first career goal.
Not only did Michkov net his first career NHL goal against the Oilers, he netted his first two. Later on in the first period, once again on the power play, Michkov let his shot do all the talking. Taking a pass from Morgan Frost as he dropped towards the goal line, Michkov fired a one-time shot past Skinner.
The 19-year-old Michkov is hoping his first goals are just the beginning of a Calder Trophy-winning rookie season. So far, it's going quite well, as he is having no trouble with the style of play the NHL requires. He gives the Flyers a bonafide top-six scorer who is only getting better as he learns the way of the NHL. With his first two career goals under his belt, Michkov aims to be one of the league's top rookies while helping Philadelphia contend for a playoff berth.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!