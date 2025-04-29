Senators Must Adjust In Defensive Zone to Avoid Elimination
The Ottawa Senators face elimination in Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Trailing 3-1 in the series, the Sens have to win three straight to survive and advance. To accomplish this, their defensive game plan has to address a glaring issue.
The Senators are giving up the middle of the ice with regularity to the Maple Leafs. Of the 99 shots on goal the Leafs have recorded in four games, 50 of them have come in the mid-range and high-danger areas of the offensive zone. Twelve of those shots have resulted in goals for Toronto, meaning nearly one-quarter of their mid-range and high-danger shot attempts are converting.
For starting goalie Linus Ullmark, this is a huge problem. Ullmark struggled all season long with chances from the mid-range area. According to NHL EDGE's regular-season statistics, his .893 save percentage on mid-range shots ranked in the 56th percentile among all NHL goalies.
In order for the Senators to have any chance in Game 5, they have to clamp the middle of the ice and force the Leafs to the perimeter. The Leafs' puck movement and possession abilities have rendered those attempts futile in the first four games, but a slight adjustment could shift the defense back in their favor.
The Senators have a bad habit of collapsing early in the defensive zone. Instead of staying aggressive in their puck pursuit, they sit back and let the Leafs move the puck around. Once that starts, the Leafs are able to stretch the Senators' in-zone defense, create scoring chances, and convert on rebounds.
Desperation could be the key for Ottawa. Playing like their season is on the line, because it is, could give them the fuel to close out a bit faster and to be a bit more aggressive in their own zone. Hopefully, this can help insulate Ullmark and keep the Leafs on the outside. That will give the team their best chance to stave off elimination in Game 5.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!