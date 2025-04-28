Lightning, Panthers Ready for Epic Game 4
The first-round series between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning has already lived up to the Battle of Florida expectations. The games have been intense, only adding fuel to the fire of this sizzling-hot rivalry.
In Games 2 and 3, things reached a new level between the Lightning and Panthers. Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel earned a suspension for his hit on Florida captain Aleksander Barkov. The following game, Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk crushed Lightning winger Jake Guentzel, but escaped any supplemental discipline.
With things reaching a fever pitch, Game 4 could be an explosive one. Hagel returns to the lineup for the Lightning and Tkachuk will be in uniform for the Panthers. For both teams, they will have their most explosive and antagonistic players in a must-win game.
Buckle up, NHL fans. This is going to be epic.
This is what the Panthers are built for. In addition to being a fast and hard-skating team, they're pesky, annoying, and difficult to play against. That's what a lineup with Tkachuk, Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett and Nikko Mikkola gets you. Now, they've successfully suckered the Lightning into the fight.
The Lightning are a skilled offensive team with an edge. They aren't known for their fighting skills or for being a heavy-hitting team, but they've met the Panthers for battle.
The Panthers hold the edge entering Game 4, but the Lightning are more desperate. If Tampa loses, the Panthers will take a 3-1 series lead, pushing them to the brink of elimination. If the Lightning steal another victory, it goes back to Tampa even and the Battle of Florida becomes a best-of-three series.
Game 4 will be epic. There will be fireworks and explosive play. Both teams are trying to walk the line between setting the tone and taking too many penalties. One way or another, the Battle of Florida is hitting a new level.
