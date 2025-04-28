Penguins GM Addresses Sidney Crosby Concern After HC Firing
The Pittsburgh Penguins recently announced that they have parted ways with head coach Mike Sullivan after 10 seasons and two Stanley Cup championships together. It was an unexpected move, but with three straight playoff absences, the Penguins are looking for a new direction in the final years of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.
Crosby is especially important to the Penguins as the star player for 20 years and one of the greatest players to ever play the game. While he could wield a ton of power within the Penguins, he likes to stay out of front office decisions. Crosby was briefed by president and general manager Kyle Dubas on the coaching change.
It’s well noted that Crosby loved playing under Sullivan and isn’t a fan of change. When asked if moving on from Sullivan would cause Crosby to want to leave, Dubas simply replied “No.”
Dubas is usually long-winded when he speaks to reporters, but this one-word answer is just another example of Crosby’s undying commitment to the Penguins.
Pundits and analysts have been almost begging for Crosby to request a trade out of Pittsburgh, but he isn’t going anywhere. Crosby has proven and stated his commitment to the Penguins on numerous occasions, and a coaching change isn’t going to change that.
Even after 20 years, Crosby is still playing like one of the best players in the world. The rest of the team around him have struggled, forcing many outside of Pittsburgh to want to see him succeed with a better team.
Some of the NHL’s all-time greats have played for multiple teams, but Crosby is different. He idolized Steve Yzerman growing up and he only played with the Detroit Red Wings. Crosby learned at the foot of Penguins’ icon Mario Lemieux, who only played with the Penguins.
Crosby may have been a huge supporter of Sullivan, but nothing is going to lure Crosby away from the Penguins.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!