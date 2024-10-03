NHL Insider Updates Oilers, Connor McDavid Negotiations
The Edmonton Oilers spent a majority of their summer working on a contract extension with superstar Leon Draisaitl. The result of the negotiations made the German-born forward the highest-paid player in NHL history, and keeps the dynamic playmaker in Edmonton for a long time.
Next, the Oilers are shifting their long-term contract focus to team captain and face of the NHL, Connor McDavid. The best player in the world is eligible to sign a contract extension on July 1, 2025, but the speculation and chatter surrounding their negotiations is already buzzing.
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun recently joined TSN television to discuss some of the biggest contract news around the league, including the Oilers and McDavid. LeBrun was at the Board of Governors meeting and spoke with Oilers' President Jeff Jackson. He asked Jackson about the McDavid extensions to come, and the team president warned that while they are confident a deal gets done, they aren't feeling pressure to get it done as soon as he is eligible to sign.
"If McDavid doesn't sign on July 1st, people should not panic, should not read into that," LeBrun said. "This is a process. They're gonna work through it as they do. They have great communication with their captain and franchise player. But if it doesn't happen July 1st, everyone in Oilers Nation should take a deep breath."
Still months out from needing McDavid to sign his new deal, the Oilers' management is already asking their fanbase to be patient. The Draisaitl negotiations were draining on Oilers Nation, and there was plenty of pessimism that creeped in. It appears that the McDavid negotiations could carry over into the summer of 2025, but the Oilers are totally fine with that. With LeBrun's update, it's clear that the Oilers are entering this process with patience and optimism and are hoping for their fanbase to join them in that approach.
