Senators Remain Cautious With Brady Tkachuk's Injury
The Ottawa Senators are hunting down a possible surprise appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they are set to play their second straight game without their captain. Brady Tkachuk suffered an upper-body injury in the Senators’ 1-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, and is yet to see playing time since.
Considering the Senators are in good position to make the playoffs and Tkachuk would be a crucial piece to any postseason success, the team is taking their time with his injury. There is no need to rush Tkachuk back and the Senators are preaching patience.
According to Pierre LeBrun on TSN’s Insider Trading, there is no need for Senators fans to worry about Tkachuk’s status.
“I don’t think there should be alarm bells in this situation,” LeBrun said. “He absolutely does remain day-to-day. This is not an ailment that has gotten worse over the last couple of days. In fact, as one source said, he’s actually improving. The Senators are being cautious.”
Tkachuk has been a massively important piece in the Senators lineup, not just as a point producer, but as a leader. Ever since being named captain in 2021, he has been a heart and soul player in Ottawa.
In 71 games played this season, Tkachuk has 29 goals and 26 assists for 55 total points. His 29 goals are good for the most on the Senators and by a pretty wide margin. Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson are both in second with 21.
In his seven years in the NHL, Tkachuk has never played a Stanley Cup Playoff game. Quite a bit of the Senators’ young roster hasn’t, and they have a chance to take that leap this year. With a 39-29-6 record, the Senators have a chance to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
The Senators are in a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference but have more breathing room than the Montreal Canadiens.
No one is concerned about the Tkachuk situation, and the Senators are looking forward to his return and a new chapter as an organization as they look to break out of a seven-year playoff drought.
