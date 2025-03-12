Senators' Brady Tkachuk on New Level Since Trade Deadline
Fans waited all season for the Buffalo Sabres to make a decision with star forward Dylan Cozens, who was finally traded to the Ottawa Senators are the deadline. It’s not a surprise that a team loading up for a run at the playoffs like the Senators added Cozens, but who they sent the other way came as a shock to the team.
In exchange for Cozens, the Senators sent core forward Josh Norris to Buffalo. This move stunned many teammates, including one of Norris’ closest friends, captain Brady Tkachuk.
Speaking with the media following the move, Tkachuk could barely hold back his emotions as one of his best friends since junior hockey was traded away on deadline day.
“Yeah, it’s pretty tough,” Tkachuk said. “Yeah, it sucks. Losing a guy like that. Obviously, everybody knows how much he means to me.”
Ever since the trade deadline, however, Tkachuk has been one of the top performers in the league. In three games since the Senators traded Norris, Tkachuk has three goals and an assist for four points, including a huge overtime goal over the New York Rangers.
Tkachuk has put the Senators on his back all season as they look to fight their way back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the intensity is sure to pick up for the rest of the season.
Even before the deadline, Tkachuk had a goal streak that started before the 4 Nations Face-Off kicked off. Riding a seven-game point streak now, Tkachuk has notched eight points (7G-1A) in leading the Senators on a 5-1-1 run.
The playoff race will continue to heat up for the Senators, and without Norris around, Tkachuk will have a little extra drive to lead his team forward.
Tkachuk leads the Senators with 27 goals and has tacked on 24 assists for 51 points in 62 games played this season. He made a name for himself at the 4 Nations Face-Off and with a lot of eyes on the Senators driving to the playoffs, Tkachuk is elevating his game to new levels.
