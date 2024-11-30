Senators Named Playoff Sleeper
As the NHL enters the second quarter of the season, the Ottawa Senators are on the outside looking in at the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Entering the 2024-25 season, the Senators were expected to take a big step forward, but they’ve struggled to string together wins and keep themselves in the hunt.
Through 22 games, the Senators are 10-11-1 and they’re longest winning streak has only lasted two games. Despite the slow pace, there is still belief they can push their way into the postseason.
TSN analyst Frank Corrado labeled the Senators as a sleeper choice to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“If there is a team outside of the playoff picture who I think can still make it,” Corrado said. “I think I’m still with the Ottawa Senators.”
The lineup in Ottawa hasn’t been a disaster for the most part this season, the stars are performing well, but the wins haven’t followed enough.
Tim Stutzle leads the team with 28 points, captain Brady Tkachuk follows that up with 25, and Claude Giroux has been a veteran leader with 17 points.
A lot of blame for the slow start in Ottawa is being placed on former Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark, who they acquired from the Boston Bruins over the offseason. In 14 games played he has a 5-7-1 record with a .886 save percentage and a 3.09 goals against average.
“As far as what they are not giving up defensively, it’s so much better than how they’ve been in the past,” Corrado said. “Linus Ullmark just hasn’t played at the level they though he’d be able to play at.”
Rumors and speculation of trades have swirled around the Senators, but there is still reason to believe they can pull off a turnaround.
Corrado says that not only can the Senators pull it all together for a playoff push, but if might come at the expense of the Boston Bruins.
Changes may still be coming to the Senators' lineup, but they would be moves to wake the team up and get them back on the right track. The 2024-25 season is an important one in Ottawa, and there is still time to see success.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!