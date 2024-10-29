NHL Fines Sabres Star for Vicious Swing on Panthers Player
Tempers flared as the Buffalo Sabres battled the Florida Panthers for an early season Atlantic Division showdown. With less than 10 minutes remaining in the third period, Sabres' captain and star defender Rasmus Dahlin was involved in an on-ice incident that spilled the tensions over into some fisticuffs.
As the Sabres' blue liner and Panthers' forward Anton Lundell chased after a loose puck in the Buffalo zone, Dahlin's stick made contact with Lundell's face and dropped him to the ice. Lundell's teammates quickly rushed in on Dahlin and a scrum quickly ensued as officials tried to break everything up. While the Panthers were irate after the contact, there was no penalty called on the ice.
The NHL Department of Player Safety disagreed with the lack of call and stepped in with some discipline on Dahlin. According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Sabres' star has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowed by the league's collective bargaining agreement, for his actions in the game.
The discipline is a relief for the Sabres and Dahlin, who may have anticipated some sort of suspension for the high-sticking incident. With a fine handed out, he's seemingly avoided any further consequences and will be available when Buffalo suits up for their next game.
This is the first season Dahlin is the captin of the Sabres, and he's hoping to lead his team to the playoffs in his first one wearing the "C". With another solid year, he could put himself in the Norris Trophy conversation as the league's best defenseman.
It would also help his case if the Sabres can stay competitive in a jam-packed Atlantic Division. In addition to the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Panthers, there are hopeful contenders in the Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins. It's a daunting task for Buffalo, who are desperately trying to end the longest playoff drought in the NHL.
