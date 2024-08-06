Senators Sign First Round Pick
Of the 32 first-round picks from the 2024 NHL Draft, only 12 remain without an entry-level contract, and the Ottawa Senators are the most recent squad to pen their top pick. The Senators have announced the signing of seventh-overall pick defenseman Carter Yakemchuk.
While he’s expected to spend at least another season with the Calgary Hitmen, the Senators have officially signed off on Yakemchuk’s NHL rights.
When he’s ready to break into the NHL, Yakemchuk has a chance to grow into one of the top offensive defensemen. In 66 games played with the Hitmen in 2023-24, he recorded 30 goals and 41 assists for 71 total points.
Yakemchuk’s 71 points didn’t lead the Hitmen; that honor went to forward Oliver Tulk, who scored 80. Yakumchuk’s 120 penalty minutes, however, did lead the Hitmen.
“Carter has a bright future ahead of him,” Senators president and general manager Steve Staios said. He’s an offensively gifted defenseman who’s competitive and who has an NHL-ready shot. With continued development, we expect him to become a key member of our defense corps for many years to come.”
In 189 career games at the Western Hockey League level, Yakemchuk has picked up 131 total points (53G-78A).
Yakemchuk has plenty of room to grow and plenty of time to mold into the Senators organization. The Senators are still a few years away from really competing, and Yakemchuk can easily be a contributor on a successful team.
